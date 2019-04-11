JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Allianz (ALV) a €222.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €222.00 ($258.14) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ALV. Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($273.26) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Independent Research set a €230.00 ($267.44) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Barclays set a €225.00 ($261.63) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €240.00 ($279.07) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allianz currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €217.64 ($253.07).

ALV stock opened at €206.50 ($240.12) on Monday. Allianz has a 12 month low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a 12 month high of €206.80 ($240.47).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

