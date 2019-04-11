Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI) Shares Sold by Bank of The West

Bank of The West reduced its stake in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 537.6% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 148.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI opened at $35.82 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International PLC has a fifty-two week low of $28.30 and a fifty-two week high of $40.33. The company has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 26% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 36.75%.

A number of brokerages have commented on JCI. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. OTR Global cut shares of Johnson Controls International to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

