John Wood Group (WG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

John Wood Group (LON:WG)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 480 ($6.27). Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 770 ($10.06) to GBX 760 ($9.93) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 11th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 920 ($12.02) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 725 ($9.47) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 575 ($7.51) target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 728.85 ($9.52).

Shares of LON WG opened at GBX 533.40 ($6.97) on Tuesday. John Wood Group has a 1 year low of GBX 481 ($6.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 801.20 ($10.47). The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -410.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.71.

In other John Wood Group news, insider David Kemp bought 1,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 537 ($7.02) per share, with a total value of £6,245.31 ($8,160.60). Also, insider Jann M. Brown bought 1,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 525 ($6.86) per share, for a total transaction of £8,337 ($10,893.77). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,850 shares of company stock worth $2,033,008.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services to the energy and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

