JMP Securities Analysts Give LGI Homes (LGIH) a $79.00 Price Target

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) has been assigned a $79.00 price objective by research analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. LGI Homes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.90.

NASDAQ LGIH opened at $67.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 15.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.57. LGI Homes has a 12-month low of $37.16 and a 12-month high of $81.88.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $425.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.46 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 26.36%. LGI Homes’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that LGI Homes will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 12,000 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $686,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Karnig Vahradian sold 4,000 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total transaction of $221,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,429.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 123,259 shares of company stock worth $7,061,262. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 514.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

