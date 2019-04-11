Jewel (JWL) Trading 49.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded down 63.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Jewel token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00003248 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, P2PB2B and BTC-Alpha. During the last week, Jewel has traded 49.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jewel has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $9,996.00 worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Jewel

Jewel (JWL) is a token. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2016. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens. Jewel’s official website is jewelpay.org . The official message board for Jewel is medium.com/@jewelpay . Jewel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Jewel Token Trading

Jewel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, BTC-Alpha and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jewel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jewel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

