Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Immunomedics, Inc.’s Q1 2019 Earnings (IMMU)

Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for Immunomedics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.39) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.41). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Immunomedics’ Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IMMU. Zacks Investment Research raised Immunomedics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 price objective on Immunomedics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Immunomedics in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut Immunomedics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $28.00 price objective on Immunomedics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Shares of NASDAQ IMMU opened at $18.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 13.45, a quick ratio of 13.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Immunomedics has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $27.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 2.11.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Immunomedics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,639,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,363,000 after purchasing an additional 435,568 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Immunomedics by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,235,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,246 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Immunomedics by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,116,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,476,000 after acquiring an additional 970,128 shares in the last quarter. Foresite Capital Management III LLC boosted its position in Immunomedics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Foresite Capital Management III LLC now owns 2,700,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,529,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Immunomedics by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,471,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,267,000 after acquiring an additional 309,886 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immunomedics Company Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

