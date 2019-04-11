Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Centrica (CNA)

Centrica (LON:CNA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CNA. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 115 ($1.50) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Monday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 163 ($2.13) to GBX 158 ($2.06) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 127.73 ($1.67).

Get Centrica alerts:

CNA stock opened at GBX 110.35 ($1.44) on Tuesday. Centrica has a 12-month low of GBX 112.60 ($1.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 164.50 ($2.15). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Centrica (LON:CNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The integrated energy company reported GBX 11.20 ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 11.60 ($0.15) by GBX (0.40) (($0.01)). As a group, equities analysts predict that Centrica will post 1259.0000295716 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Iain C. Conn sold 126,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.49), for a total transaction of £144,736.68 ($189,124.11). Also, insider Charles Berry acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.50) per share, for a total transaction of £46,000 ($60,107.15). Insiders have purchased 140,231 shares of company stock worth $16,929,964 in the last three months.

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, Exploration & Production, and Centrica Storage segments.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.