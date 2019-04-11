Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Imperial Brands (IMB)

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

IMB has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) price target on shares of Imperial Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Imperial Brands to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,054.29 ($39.91).

Imperial Brands stock opened at GBX 2,532 ($33.09) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.11. Imperial Brands has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,239.50 ($29.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,009 ($39.32). The company has a market cap of $24.16 billion and a PE ratio of 17.68.

In related news, insider Matthew Phillips sold 4,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,640 ($34.50), for a total value of £111,804 ($146,091.73).

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

