Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Caesars Entertainment Co. (CZR)

Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for Caesars Entertainment in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Monday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.75 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. Caesars Entertainment has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.63 and a beta of 1.20.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, VP Les Ottolenghi sold 17,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $150,677.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,460 shares of company stock worth $840,337. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CZR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

