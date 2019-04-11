Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Ted Baker (TED) to Hold

Ted Baker (LON:TED) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TED. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ted Baker in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Liberum Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Ted Baker from GBX 3,100 ($40.51) to GBX 2,800 ($36.59) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of Ted Baker to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,450 ($18.95) to GBX 2,215 ($28.94) in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ted Baker to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ted Baker from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 1,900 ($24.83) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,244.50 ($29.33).

LON:TED opened at GBX 1,480 ($19.34) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.12 million and a PE ratio of 16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.59, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Ted Baker has a twelve month low of GBX 1,312 ($17.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,850 ($37.24).

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker name. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers a range of collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, crockery, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

