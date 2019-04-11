Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Equity Residential’s Q2 2020 Earnings (EQR)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Equity Residential in a report released on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Okusanya now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.91. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equity Residential’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.54). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $652.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.54.

NYSE EQR opened at $76.48 on Thursday. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $76.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.59.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth about $3,149,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at about $41,907,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Equity Residential by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,800,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,869,000 after acquiring an additional 396,460 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,249,322,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gerald A. Spector sold 12,938 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $970,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 290,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,754,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $3,607,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 267,803 shares of company stock worth $19,724,549. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 69.85%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

