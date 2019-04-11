Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Ally Financial Inc (ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Ally Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.62 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ally Financial’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.10. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Sandler O’Neill raised Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

ALLY opened at $29.16 on Wednesday. Ally Financial has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $29.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Edwardsville purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $441,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,098,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,806,000 after purchasing an additional 17,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000.

In other Ally Financial news, Director Michael F. Steib acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $52,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,344.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total value of $61,616.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 112,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,489.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

