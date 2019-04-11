JD Sports Fashion (JD) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.93) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, December 14th. They set an outperform rating and a GBX 454 ($5.93) price target for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 508.60 ($6.65).

LON JD opened at GBX 505.60 ($6.61) on Monday. JD Sports Fashion has a 52-week low of GBX 318.50 ($4.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 539.40 ($7.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.60.

JD Sports Fashion Plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, and outdoor clothing and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company retails sports and fashion clothing, footwear, equipment, and sports and leisure goods, as well as distributes sports clothing and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby clothing and accessories.

