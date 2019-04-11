Jane Street Group LLC Takes $491,000 Position in Veracyte Inc (VCYT)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.10% of Veracyte as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCYT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Veracyte by 356.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Veracyte by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 112,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 8,434 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Veracyte in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,246,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Veracyte by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 119,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 45,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Veracyte by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 31,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Veracyte to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Veracyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.
VCYT stock opened at $25.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.42. Veracyte Inc has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.11 and a beta of 1.03.
Veracyte Profile
Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
