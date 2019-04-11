Jane Street Group LLC Takes $491,000 Position in Veracyte Inc (VCYT)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.10% of Veracyte as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCYT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Veracyte by 356.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Veracyte by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 112,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 8,434 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Veracyte in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,246,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Veracyte by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 119,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 45,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Veracyte by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 31,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Veracyte alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Veracyte to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Veracyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 37,375 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $764,318.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,830. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jesse I. Treu sold 427,151 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $8,632,721.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,642 shares in the company, valued at $33,184.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 868,151 shares of company stock worth $17,652,690. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VCYT stock opened at $25.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.42. Veracyte Inc has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.11 and a beta of 1.03.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Jane Street Group LLC Takes $491,000 Position in Veracyte Inc (VCYT)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/jane-street-group-llc-takes-491000-position-in-veracyte-inc-vcyt.html.

Veracyte Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Featured Article: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.