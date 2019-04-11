Jane Street Group LLC Increases Holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NUV)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV) by 81.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,173 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,368 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NUV. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 434.6% in the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,132,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after acquiring an additional 920,900 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 2,200,384 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $20,398,000 after acquiring an additional 747,510 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 621,686 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 164,764 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 282,611 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 123,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,288,481 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $40,140,000 after acquiring an additional 119,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUV opened at $9.93 on Thursday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $10.01.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

