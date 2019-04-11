Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 267.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on JACK. BidaskClub raised Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

In other news, CFO Lance F. Tucker sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total transaction of $42,011.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,265.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 1,113 shares of company stock worth $89,004 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JACK opened at $79.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.55. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.19 and a 1 year high of $93.98.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $290.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.26 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of April 15, 2018, it operated and franchised 2,245 Jack in the Box restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

