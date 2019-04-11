Iteris Inc (ITI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on ITI shares. Northland Securities set a $8.00 target price on shares of Iteris and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th.

In other Iteris news, insider Neil S. Subin sold 2,551,273 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $10,842,910.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Iteris by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,457,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 253,000 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iteris by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,161,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 248,198 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Iteris by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 281,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 77,069 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iteris by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,973,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,618,000 after purchasing an additional 23,225 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iteris by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 192,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

ITI stock opened at $4.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.08 million, a P/E ratio of -103.75 and a beta of 0.61. Iteris has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $5.99.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $23.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.18 million. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. Analysts anticipate that Iteris will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera.

