iShares US Real Estate ETF (IYR) Shares Sold by First United Bank Trust

First United Bank Trust reduced its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 7,106.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 694,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,142,287. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.41 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.603 dividend. This is an increase from iShares US Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

About iShares US Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

