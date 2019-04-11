iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (IYH) Holdings Trimmed by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $4,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 67,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,148,000 after acquiring an additional 26,370 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 420.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,569 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 15,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock traded down $1.90 on Thursday, reaching $192.00. The company had a trading volume of 719 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,868. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $168.42 and a 52-week high of $204.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.5228 dividend. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/ishares-u-s-healthcare-etf-iyh-holdings-trimmed-by-capital-investment-advisors-llc.html.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.