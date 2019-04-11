iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 144,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,915,000 after purchasing an additional 11,464 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period.

ITA opened at $199.25 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.5844 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

