iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT) Shares Sold by Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lessened its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,565,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 26,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ullmann Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJT traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $182.92. The company had a trading volume of 47,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,343. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $151.27 and a 52 week high of $209.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.3454 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

