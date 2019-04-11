iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) Holdings Trimmed by Cribstone Capital Management LLC

Cribstone Capital Management LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $175.19. 43,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,892. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $140.49 and a 12-month high of $178.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.5871 per share. This is a boost from iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

