iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) Shares Sold by Cribstone Capital Management LLC

Cribstone Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. HM Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 14,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $154.90. 1,350,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,950,130. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.71 and a fifty-two week high of $157.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.4289 per share. This is a boost from iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

