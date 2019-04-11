First United Bank Trust decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,547 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of First United Bank Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $154.73. 67,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,958,827. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $121.71 and a twelve month high of $157.30.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) Position Lowered by First United Bank Trust” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/ishares-russell-1000-growth-etf-iwf-position-lowered-by-first-united-bank-trust.html.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.4289 per share. This is a boost from iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.