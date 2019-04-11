iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) Stake Increased by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 83.1% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 29,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 116,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 21,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 296,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,727,000 after purchasing an additional 11,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 282.5% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 25,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 18,744 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of EEM opened at $44.52 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.58 and a one year high of $48.31.

WARNING: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/ishares-msci-emerging-markets-etf-eem-stake-increased-by-nottingham-advisors-inc.html.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.