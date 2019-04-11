iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ) Position Reduced by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 53.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,485,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,696,000 after purchasing an additional 323,386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,615,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,971 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,323,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,202,000 after purchasing an additional 166,441 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,042,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,023,000 after purchasing an additional 243,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 829.9% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 740,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,381,000 after purchasing an additional 661,018 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $58.53 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $49.51 and a 12-month high of $67.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ) Position Reduced by Vigilant Capital Management LLC” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/ishares-msci-eafe-small-cap-etf-scz-position-reduced-by-vigilant-capital-management-llc.html.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.