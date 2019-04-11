iShares MSCI Austria ETF (EWO) Stake Decreased by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.16% of iShares MSCI Austria ETF worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,678,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 7,591 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 72,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 7,591 shares during the period. Main Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Austria ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,242,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EWO opened at $20.69 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Austria ETF has a 12-month low of $17.47 and a 12-month high of $25.87.

About iShares MSCI Austria ETF

iShares MSCI Austria Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Austria IMI 25/50 Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded on the Vienna Stock Exchange.

