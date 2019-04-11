iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) Position Reduced by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,376 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQD. Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $79,000.

LQD traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $119.09. 236,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,075,954. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.25 and a fifty-two week high of $119.27.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.358 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

