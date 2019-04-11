iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (USMV) Stake Increased by Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 74.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,869 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of USMV stock opened at $59.19 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.2363 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%.

