iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) Stake Lessened by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.0% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Command Bank increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.
Shares of IJR stock opened at $79.49 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $90.56.
About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
