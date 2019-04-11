iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) Stake Lessened by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.0% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Command Bank increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR stock opened at $79.49 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $90.56.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/ishares-core-sp-small-cap-etf-ijr-stake-lessened-by-juncture-wealth-strategies-llc.html.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.2605 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.