iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) Shares Bought by Billeaud Capital Management Inc.

Billeaud Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 427,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,349 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises 10.1% of Billeaud Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. owned 0.84% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $21,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ISTB. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 44.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 82.4% during the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $68,000.

Shares of ISTB stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.72. 12,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,123. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.64 and a fifty-two week high of $49.94.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

