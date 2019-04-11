Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) Shares Down 6.3%

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) shares dropped 6.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.63 and last traded at $11.85. Approximately 1,797,830 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,048,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.64.

IOVA has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, December 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.91.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 12,241,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950,912 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,780,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126,213 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 5,567,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,008 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 142.6% in the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management LLC now owns 2,720,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, venBio Select Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. venBio Select Advisor LLC now owns 10,261,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,319 shares during the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is LN-144, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

