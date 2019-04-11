Investors Sell Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY) on Strength (RY)

Investors sold shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) on strength during trading on Thursday. $7.20 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $109.11 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $101.91 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Royal Bank of Canada had the 3rd highest net out-flow for the day. Royal Bank of Canada traded up $0.02 for the day and closed at $77.66

RY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Macquarie raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $111.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 20.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.7704 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 43.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,561,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,012,028,000 after acquiring an additional 981,890 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 37,561,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,012,028,000 after purchasing an additional 981,890 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,668,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,484,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,530 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth about $1,021,258,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,334,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,947,000 after purchasing an additional 38,397 shares during the period. 41.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

