Investors Sell salesforce.com (CRM) on Strength on Insider Selling

Investors sold shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on strength during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. $87.24 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $115.02 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $27.78 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, salesforce.com had the 24th highest net out-flow for the day. salesforce.com traded up $0.49 for the day and closed at $160.73Specifically, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.07, for a total transaction of $777,822.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,133,196.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark J. Hawkins sold 15,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total transaction of $2,520,936.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,168,930.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 450,224 shares of company stock valued at $70,729,132. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Atlantic Securities began coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on salesforce.com to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.82.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $121.02 billion, a PE ratio of 110.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 8.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.6% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $722,000. First United Bank Trust grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 63.1% during the first quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,075 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 2,400.0% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WARNING: “Investors Sell salesforce.com (CRM) on Strength on Insider Selling” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/investors-sell-salesforce-com-crm-on-strength-on-insider-selling-2.html.

About salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.