Investors Sell Raytheon (RTN) on Strength (RTN)

Investors sold shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) on strength during trading on Thursday. $44.71 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $68.54 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $23.83 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Raytheon had the 31st highest net out-flow for the day. Raytheon traded up $2.86 for the day and closed at $181.46

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RTN shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. They set a “positive” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Raytheon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Friday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.46.

The stock has a market cap of $51.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 25.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Raytheon will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.9425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Raytheon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.53%.

In other news, VP Anthony F. O’brien sold 9,656 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total transaction of $1,748,315.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,057 shares in the company, valued at $6,166,360.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 3,501 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.86, for a total transaction of $643,693.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,533,237.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,657 shares of company stock worth $3,940,619 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

