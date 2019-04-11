Investors Purchase Large Volume of Mohawk Industries Put Options (MHK)

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,796 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,174% compared to the average daily volume of 141 put options.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 14,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $2,000,706.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total transaction of $301,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,389. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $122,785,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $77,608,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $68,819,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,867,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,381,000 after acquiring an additional 402,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,045,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,239,000 after acquiring an additional 320,500 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.98 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.55.

MHK stock opened at $131.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.51. Mohawk Industries has a 52-week low of $109.35 and a 52-week high of $247.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Investors Purchase Large Volume of Mohawk Industries Put Options (MHK)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/investors-purchase-large-volume-of-mohawk-industries-put-options-mhk.html.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.