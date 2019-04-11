Investors Buy SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) on weakness during trading on Tuesday. $35.20 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $9.10 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $26.10 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF had the 26th highest net in-flow for the day. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF traded down ($0.13) for the day and closed at $37.71

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.1223 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,591.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 231.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

