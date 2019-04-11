Investors Buy Biogen (BIIB) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) on weakness during trading hours on Tuesday. $136.58 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $97.69 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $38.89 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Biogen had the 17th highest net in-flow for the day. Biogen traded down ($2.16) for the day and closed at $237.58

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BIIB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer set a $372.00 target price on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Guggenheim set a $236.00 target price on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $394.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.04.

The firm has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The biotechnology company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.72 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 40.53%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 28.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $328.45 per share, for a total transaction of $2,299,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,061.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $324.86 per share, for a total transaction of $9,745,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,543,897.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

