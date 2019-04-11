Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC):

4/3/2019 – Physicians Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Physicians Realty Trust is a REIT. It is a self-managed healthcare real estate company engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company’s principal investments will include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers. Physicians Realty Trust is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

3/28/2019 – Physicians Realty Trust was given a new $19.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $18.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $14.34 and a twelve month high of $19.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.62.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $105.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.75 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 2.26%. Physicians Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 85.19%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

