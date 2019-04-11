Investar (ISTR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Investar Holding Corporation is a bank holding company for Investar Bank. It offers a range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses and professional concerns, as well as loans to individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, checking, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides cash management products and services, such as remote deposit capture, electronic statements, positive pay, ACH origination and wire transfer, investment sweep accounts, and business Internet banking, as well as debit cards and mobile banking services. Investar Holding Corporation is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Investar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.75.

Shares of ISTR stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.55. The stock had a trading volume of 12,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,044. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.20. Investar has a 12-month low of $19.49 and a 12-month high of $29.90.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Investar had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $15.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.93 million. Research analysts predict that Investar will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.80%.

In related news, Director Andrew C. Nelson purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.03 per share, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Chris Jordan purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $117,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,858 shares in the company, valued at $819,163. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 7,383 shares of company stock worth $174,635 in the last quarter. 9.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Investar by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Green Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in Investar by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 47,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems lifted its stake in shares of Investar by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 3,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Investar by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 387,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,414,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Investar by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 101,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, NOW, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

