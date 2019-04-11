Intuit Inc. (INTU) Position Lessened by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lessened its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,890 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 46,373.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,858,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $649,932,000 after buying an additional 2,851,950 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.1% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 316,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,934,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 5.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,211,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 22.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,301,000. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other Intuit news, VP Mark J. Flournoy sold 5,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.18, for a total value of $1,491,758.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,778.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.10, for a total value of $228,073.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,609 shares of company stock worth $22,757,853 in the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTU. BNP Paribas began coverage on Intuit in a report on Friday, March 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target (up from $252.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Intuit from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.71.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $259.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $67.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.19, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.10 and a twelve month high of $272.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 53.70% and a net margin of 22.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.50%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Intuit Inc. (INTU) Position Lessened by Huntington National Bank” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/intuit-inc-intu-position-lessened-by-huntington-national-bank.html.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.