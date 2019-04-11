INTL Fcstone Inc (INTL) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,929 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.01% of INTL Fcstone worth $7,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of INTL Fcstone by 1.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 65,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of INTL Fcstone by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in INTL Fcstone by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 74,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in INTL Fcstone by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 19,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in INTL Fcstone by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTL stock opened at $39.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. INTL Fcstone Inc has a 1 year low of $35.07 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.56.

INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. INTL Fcstone had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $149.00 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of INTL Fcstone from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of INTL Fcstone from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th.

About INTL Fcstone

INTL FCStone Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides payment solutions to banks and commercial businesses; and charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations.

