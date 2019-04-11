Internet Gold Golden Lines (IGLD) Trading Up 16.7%

Internet Gold Golden Lines Ltd (NASDAQ:IGLD) shares were up 16.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.58 and last traded at $0.56. Approximately 1,033,118 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 176% from the average daily volume of 374,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.68.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Internet Gold Golden Lines stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Internet Gold Golden Lines Ltd (NASDAQ:IGLD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,854 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned 0.24% of Internet Gold Golden Lines as of its most recent SEC filing.

Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. provides various telecommunications services in Israel. The company offers domestic fixed-line, cellular, and international communication services; Internet services; and multi-channel television, television and radio broadcasting, satellite broadcasting, and customer call center services.

