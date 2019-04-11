Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) Position Trimmed by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,720 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $7,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $379,351,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7,340.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,677,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 4,614,825 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 153.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,674,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,828,000 after buying an additional 2,224,434 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 533.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,734,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,685,000 after buying an additional 1,461,030 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,661,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,325,000 after buying an additional 1,407,479 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 25,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $1,933,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 92,502 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.33, for a total value of $6,875,673.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,553,471 shares in the company, valued at $115,469,499.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 218,627 shares of company stock worth $16,458,501. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America set a $85.00 target price on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.55.

ICE stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.06. 1,894,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,939,888. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.48. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a one year low of $67.70 and a one year high of $82.65.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.64%.

WARNING: “Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) Position Trimmed by Ingalls & Snyder LLC” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/intercontinental-exchange-inc-ice-position-trimmed-by-ingalls-snyder-llc.html.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Further Reading: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.