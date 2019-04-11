Integrated Device Technology Inc (IDTI) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Integrated Device Technology Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 28.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 394,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 158,393 shares during the period. Integrated Device Technology comprises 0.6% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Integrated Device Technology were worth $19,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IDTI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,954,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $561,970,000 after purchasing an additional 223,814 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,954,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $561,970,000 after acquiring an additional 223,814 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 4,743.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,461,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410,867 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,441,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,260,000 after acquiring an additional 31,705 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,220,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,559,000 after acquiring an additional 179,138 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Integrated Device Technology news, VP Chris Allexandre sold 2,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $124,108.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 101,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,910,228.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:IDTI remained flat at $$48.99 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,702,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,877,927. Integrated Device Technology Inc has a 52 week low of $27.71 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.22.

Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). Integrated Device Technology had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $240.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.64 million. Analysts anticipate that Integrated Device Technology Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

IDTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Integrated Device Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Charter Equity lowered Integrated Device Technology from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.91.

About Integrated Device Technology

Integrated Device Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive, industrial, and industrial end-markets. It operates in two segments, Communications; and Computing, Consumer and Industrial. The Communications segment offers clocks and timing solutions; radio frequency products; flow-control management products, including multi-port products; telecommunication interface products; static random access memory products; first in and first out memories; digital logic products; optical interconnect and frequency control solutions; and Serial RapidIO switching solutions.

