Integer Holdings Corp (ITGR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Integer’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $0.85. Integer posted earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Integer will report full-year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Integer.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. Integer had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Integer’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ITGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Integer from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Integer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.40.

Shares of ITGR traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.22. The stock had a trading volume of 203,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,403. Integer has a 12 month low of $54.20 and a 12 month high of $92.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.53.

In other Integer news, SVP Anthony W. Borowicz sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.92, for a total transaction of $214,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557,214.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald J. Spence sold 50,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.41, for a total value of $4,318,244.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,151.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,147 shares of company stock valued at $5,358,962 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Integer during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,552,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Integer during the 4th quarter worth about $30,458,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Integer by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,768,207 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,523,000 after purchasing an additional 352,525 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Integer during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,709,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Integer by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 379,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,960,000 after purchasing an additional 232,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

