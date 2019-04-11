Instructure (INST) and Adobe (ADBE) Critical Analysis

Instructure (NYSE:INST) and Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Instructure has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adobe has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

90.9% of Instructure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.7% of Adobe shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Instructure shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Adobe shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Instructure and Adobe’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Instructure $209.54 million 7.88 -$43.46 million ($1.23) -37.05 Adobe $9.03 billion 14.68 $2.59 billion $5.55 48.93

Adobe has higher revenue and earnings than Instructure. Instructure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adobe, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Instructure and Adobe, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Instructure 0 7 6 0 2.46 Adobe 0 9 17 0 2.65

Instructure currently has a consensus target price of $46.23, indicating a potential upside of 1.44%. Adobe has a consensus target price of $285.96, indicating a potential upside of 5.30%. Given Adobe’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Adobe is more favorable than Instructure.

Profitability

This table compares Instructure and Adobe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Instructure -20.74% -33.63% -15.63% Adobe 28.08% 30.60% 16.36%

Summary

Adobe beats Instructure on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Instructure Company Profile

Instructure, Inc. provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information. Its platform also provides data analytics that enable real-time reaction to information and benchmarking in order to personalize curricula and goal setting; and enhance the efficacy of the learning, assessment, and performance management processes. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc. operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products. This segment serves traditional content creators, Web application developers, and digital media professionals, as well as their management in marketing departments and agencies, companies, and publishers. The company's Digital Experience segment offers solutions for how digital advertising and marketing are created, managed, executed, measured, and optimized. This segment provides analytics, social marketing, targeting, media optimization, digital experience management, cross-channel campaign management, marketing automation, audience management, and video delivery and monetization solutions to digital marketers, advertisers, publishers, merchandisers, Web analysts, chief marketing officers, chief information officers, and chief revenue officers. Its Publishing segment offers products and services, such as e-learning solutions, technical document publishing, Web application development, and high-end printing, as well as publishing needs of technical and business, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) printing businesses. The company offers its products and services directly to enterprise customers through its sales force, as well as to end-users through app stores and through its Website at adobe.com. It also distributes products and services through a network of distributors, value-added resellers, systems integrators, software vendors and developers, retailers, and OEMs. The company was formerly known as Adobe Systems Incorporated and changed its name to Adobe Inc. in October 2018. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

