Instem (INS) Trading 18.2% Higher

Instem PLC (LON:INS)’s share price traded up 18.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 317 ($4.14) and last traded at GBX 390 ($5.10). 3,322,239 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84,889% from the average session volume of 3,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 330 ($4.31).

The firm has a market cap of $63.36 million and a PE ratio of 44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11.

In other news, insider Phil Reason sold 73,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 295 ($3.85), for a total value of £217,562.50 ($284,283.94).

Instem plc provides information technology solutions to the life science market worldwide. The company offers solutions for data collection, management, and analysis to meet the needs of life science and healthcare organizations for data-driven decision making. Its solutions include Provantis, an integrated Windows-based system for organizations and universities that are engaged in non-clinical evaluation studies; submit platform that provides a suite of integrated tools and services for the creation and management of SEND datasets and associated documents for contract research organizations and sponsors; ALPHADAS, an eSource EDC system for early phase clinical trials; Animal Care Information System, an animal management software solution; Logbook, a repository for information; and Toxicology Resource Planning, a toxicology solution for pharmaceutical, chemical, and contract research laboratory corporations.

