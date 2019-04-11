Insider Selling: Savara Inc (SVRA) COO Sells $70,335.00 in Stock

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) COO Jaakko Taneli Jouhikainen sold 7,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $70,335.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 184,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,786. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Monday, April 8th, Jaakko Taneli Jouhikainen sold 25,000 shares of Savara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $225,750.00.

Shares of Savara stock opened at $9.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 15.63 and a current ratio of 15.63. The company has a market cap of $310.96 million, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 0.86. Savara Inc has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $14.06.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts expect that Savara Inc will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SVRA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Savara during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,957,000. Sofinnova Ventures Inc grew its holdings in Savara by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sofinnova Ventures Inc now owns 698,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,793,000 after buying an additional 441,533 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in Savara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,830,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Savara by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,246,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,908,000 after buying an additional 238,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Savara by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,246,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,908,000 after buying an additional 238,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SVRA. ValuEngine upgraded Savara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Savara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Savara in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $22.00 price objective on Savara and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

