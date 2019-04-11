Insider Selling: Qualys Inc (QLYS) VP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) VP Bruce K. Posey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $162,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,150,453.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Qualys stock opened at $82.96 on Thursday. Qualys Inc has a twelve month low of $65.93 and a twelve month high of $98.30. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 69.71 and a beta of 1.59.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.26. Qualys had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $74.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on QLYS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research report on Sunday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Qualys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.63.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Qualys by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Qualys by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 17,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Qualys by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,962,000 after buying an additional 33,263 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,678,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Qualys by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Insider Selling: Qualys Inc (QLYS) VP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/insider-selling-qualys-inc-qlys-vp-sells-2000-shares-of-stock.html.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

See Also: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.